Zelenskyy: Ukraine to fully synchronise sanctions with EU

Ukraine is set to fully align its anti-Russian sanctions with those imposed by the European Union and other international partners.

Details: Zelenskyy announced the decision following a meeting on sanctions policy held at the President’s Office on 19 June.

Quote: "Specific decisions were agreed upon. First, we must achieve full synchronisation between the sanctions of our state and those of our partners. Sanctions packages of the European Union and other global actors must also be fully mirrored by Ukraine’s national sanctions decisions."

More details: A decision has also been made to ramp up pressure on the Russian tanker fleet. Ukraine will extend its sanctions to cover the captains of Russian tankers and oil terminals.

"We are documenting evidence that the same oil tankers are being used by both Russia and Iran to finance the war," Zelenskyy added.

He also said Ukraine is working separately on imposing sanctions on gas carriers that Russia plans to use in its projects.

A third area of focus will be new sanctions aimed at making it more difficult for Russia to prolong the war, targeting financial instruments, cryptocurrencies, and supply chains for weapon components.

The president instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, intelligence agencies and the National Bank of Ukraine to deliver "more tangible results in applying sanctions pressure" on Russia and its accomplices.

Background: Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasised the need to step up sanctions against Russia and disrupt sanctions evasion schemes in view of Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

