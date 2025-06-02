Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and injured, 48 artillery systems and two tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 989,700 (+1,140) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,874 (+2) tanks;

tanks; 22,663 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 28,575 (+48) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,401 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,175 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

336 (+0) helicopters;

38,622 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,271 (+3) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

50,462 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,905 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

