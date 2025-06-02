Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
Monday, 2 June 2025, 07:28
Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and injured, 48 artillery systems and two tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 989,700 (+1,140) military personnel;
- 10,874 (+2) tanks;
- 22,663 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,575 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,401 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,175 (+2) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 38,622 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,271 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 50,462 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,905 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
