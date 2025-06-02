All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 07:28
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldier launching mortar fire. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and injured, 48 artillery systems and two tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 989,700 (+1,140) military personnel;
  • 10,874 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,663 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,575 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,401 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,175 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 38,622 (+256) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,271 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 50,462 (+137) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,905 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
All News
Armed Forces
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
Russia launches missile strike on Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit: 12 killed, 60 injured
Ukrainian drones have destroyed 89,000 Russian targets in May, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
RECENT NEWS
09:37
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
09:19
Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence
09:12
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos
08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
08:27
Russians conduct over 80 attacks on Pokrovsk and two more fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line
07:28
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
07:16
Russia launches over 590 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: five killed, nine injured
04:15
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
03:21
UK to build 12 nuclear submarines in preparation for potential war with Russia – The Sunday Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: