Zelenskyy: Ukraine can cover 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production

Ukraine may be able to meet up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production, but this would require stable financing.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs with domestic production, but this requires stable funding. Our operations show how much impact investments, especially in drones, can have. And we still urgently need air defence, especially Patriot systems and missiles for them."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that while Russia has launched a summer offensive, it is also being forced to engage in diplomacy.

"This is both a challenge and a real opportunity for us all – a chance to try to end this war first," he added.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Europe and the US have better weapons than Russia.

Quote: "We also have stronger tactical solutions. Our operation Spider’s Web yesterday proved that. Russia must feel what its losses mean. That is what will push it towards diplomacy."

More details: The Ukrainian president called on summit participants to ask their intelligence services what Russia is planning in Belarus this summer.

Quote: "If they are bold enough to prepare attacks from there, then we need more strength together. And right now that means strengthening Ukraine so we can stop this war and prevent it from spreading."

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the effects of the sanctions imposed on Russia will be felt by June 2026 and that Ukraine is aware of the projected Russian budget deficit.

