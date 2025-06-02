All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine can cover 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 2 June 2025, 13:10
Zelenskyy: Ukraine can cover 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine may be able to meet up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production, but this would require stable financing.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs with domestic production, but this requires stable funding. Our operations show how much impact investments, especially in drones, can have. And we still urgently need air defence, especially Patriot systems and missiles for them."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that while Russia has launched a summer offensive, it is also being forced to engage in diplomacy.

"This is both a challenge and a real opportunity for us all – a chance to try to end this war first," he added.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Europe and the US have better weapons than Russia.

Quote: "We also have stronger tactical solutions. Our operation Spider’s Web yesterday proved that. Russia must feel what its losses mean. That is what will push it towards diplomacy."

More details:  The Ukrainian president called on summit participants to ask their intelligence services what Russia is planning in Belarus this summer.

Quote: "If they are bold enough to prepare attacks from there, then we need more strength together. And right now that means strengthening Ukraine so we can stop this war and prevent it from spreading."

Background: Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the effects of the sanctions imposed on Russia will be felt by June 2026 and that Ukraine is aware of the projected Russian budget deficit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyproductionmilitary industrial complex
Advertisement:
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius for Bucharest Nine summit
Death of soldiers at military training facility: Zelenskyy schedules meeting and promises decisions
Zelenskyy urges people not to ignore air-raid warnings: Russia readies Kalibr missiles
RECENT NEWS
16:30
Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Istanbul: Ukraine hands over list of deported children to Russia
16:24
Zelenskyy tells Finnish prime minister about Drone Line project
16:21
Zelenskyy expects Trump to impose promised sanctions if Istanbul-2 brings no results
16:16
Ukraine moves closer to joining EU's roaming zone
15:56
Zelenskyy speaks at summit in Vilnius about results of Operation Spider's Web carried out by Ukraine's Security Service
15:53
European Commission reveals details of von der Leyen's conversation with US Senator Graham
15:12
Ukraine and Russia begin talks in Istanbul – video
14:59
Russian forces may set their sights on Donetsk Oblast's Druzhkivka this summer – UP
14:59
Starmer says Russia poses "continued threat"
14:30
NATO secretary general on Ukraine's NATO membership: "A long-term commitment by 32 allies"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: