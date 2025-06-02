All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy speaks at summit in Vilnius about results of Operation Spider's Web carried out by Ukraine's Security Service

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 2 June 2025, 15:56
Zelenskyy speaks at summit in Vilnius about results of Operation Spider's Web carried out by Ukraine's Security Service
The smoke from destroyed Russian strategic jets. Photo: Open sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Security Service of Ukraine's Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web") demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of effective tactical decisions in the war with Russia and is able to inflict significant losses on the Russian Armed Forces, forcing it to consider diplomacy.

Source: Zelenskyy during the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries in Vilnius, quoted by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that strengthening defence remains Ukraine's top priority. He thanked Ukraine’s partners for their support packages, the development of joint arms production and, in particular, their investments in Ukraine's military industry.

Advertisement:

"Europe, together with the US, has better weapons than Russia. We also have stronger tactical solutions – our operation Pavutyna yesterday proved this. Russia must feel the weight of losses. This is what will push it towards diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the risks that Russia poses to the entire region. In particular, he called for attention to be paid to Russia's actions in Belarus.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is capable of covering up to 40% of its defence needs through its own production, but this requires stable funding. "Our operations demonstrate the impact of investment, especially in drones," he said.

Separately, Zelenskyy reiterated the urgent need for air defence systems.

"And we still urgently need air defence systems, especially Patriot systems and missiles for them. Each of you knows what we need and how you can help. We need solutions," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aviation.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.
  • After the Ukrainian Security Service’s Operation Pavutyna, EU Ambassador to Kyiv Katarína Mathernová stated that Ukraine has its own cards to play in the war.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, commenting on the Ukrainian attack that destroyed and damaged Russian strategic bombers, said that Ukraine is successfully defending itself.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkrainewarZelenskyy
Advertisement:
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
EU ambassador on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: Ukraine has cards
Man supposedly linked to strategic aviation attack declared wanted in Russia
Ukraine's Security Service head sums up results of operation to destroy Russian strategic jets
RECENT NEWS
18:48
Russia does not change its ultimatum demands on Ukraine at talks in Istanbul – Axios
18:40
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
18:23
Russia claims to have offered Ukraine partial ceasefire
18:07
NATO summit must demonstrate Alliance's commitment to Ukraine, say presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania
17:46
Russians strike central Kramatorsk and residential area with drones
17:39
Russia's Medinsky called Ukraine's demand for return of deported children a "show for European old ladies"
17:30
Two young adults brought back from Ukraine's occupied territory, including 18-year-old who spent most of her childhood under occupation
17:23
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
17:04
Ukrainian Buntar-3 vertical take-off drone will go into mass production – photos
16:30
Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Istanbul: Ukraine hands over list of deported children to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: