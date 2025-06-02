Zelenskyy speaks at summit in Vilnius about results of Operation Spider's Web carried out by Ukraine's Security Service

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Security Service of Ukraine's Operation Pavutyna ("Spider’s Web") demonstrated that Ukraine is capable of effective tactical decisions in the war with Russia and is able to inflict significant losses on the Russian Armed Forces, forcing it to consider diplomacy.

Source: Zelenskyy during the summit of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic countries in Vilnius, quoted by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that strengthening defence remains Ukraine's top priority. He thanked Ukraine’s partners for their support packages, the development of joint arms production and, in particular, their investments in Ukraine's military industry.

"Europe, together with the US, has better weapons than Russia. We also have stronger tactical solutions – our operation Pavutyna yesterday proved this. Russia must feel the weight of losses. This is what will push it towards diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy drew attention to the risks that Russia poses to the entire region. In particular, he called for attention to be paid to Russia's actions in Belarus.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is capable of covering up to 40% of its defence needs through its own production, but this requires stable funding. "Our operations demonstrate the impact of investment, especially in drones," he said.

Separately, Zelenskyy reiterated the urgent need for air defence systems.

"And we still urgently need air defence systems, especially Patriot systems and missiles for them. Each of you knows what we need and how you can help. We need solutions," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

On 1 June 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aviation.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

After the Ukrainian Security Service’s Operation Pavutyna, EU Ambassador to Kyiv Katarína Mathernová stated that Ukraine has its own cards to play in the war.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, commenting on the Ukrainian attack that destroyed and damaged Russian strategic bombers, said that Ukraine is successfully defending itself.

