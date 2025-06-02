Ukraine moves closer to joining EU's roaming zone

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the Law of Ukraine On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Implementation of the European Union's Legislation on Electronic Communications (Reg. No. 12150).

Details: The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications (NCCIR) has reported that with the signing of this law, Ukraine has completed its "homework" on legislative and regulatory approximation to EU roaming law.

This creates the necessary conditions for integration into the EU's Digital Single Market in the roaming sector.

More details: The next step is to submit the law to the European Commission for an official assessment of its compliance with EU law, NCCIR notes.

In case of a positive outcome, the European Commission may initiate a decision on the reciprocal granting of internal market treatment for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, which will effectively mean full accession to the Roam Like At Home policy.

Once Ukraine joins this policy, Ukrainians will be able to use roaming services at the price of their home tariff when travelling to EU countries. The tariffs and conditions will not differ depending on the country of destination.

Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law №12150 in the second reading as part of its efforts to bring Ukraine into the single roaming area with the European Union on 15 April.

Millions of Ukrainians in the EU are now able to communicate with their relatives in Ukraine without overpayments thanks to an agreement between operators due to Russia's full-scale invasion and the large number of Ukrainians leaving for Europe.

Background: This regime has been in place on a temporary basis since the beginning of the active phase of the war and was last extended in July 2024 for one year.

