All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine moves closer to joining EU's roaming zone

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 2 June 2025, 16:16
Ukraine moves closer to joining EU's roaming zone
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the Law of Ukraine On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Implementation of the European Union's Legislation on Electronic Communications (Reg. No. 12150).

Source: European Pravda, citing the website of Verkhovna Rada

Details: The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications (NCCIR) has reported that with the signing of this law, Ukraine has completed its "homework" on legislative and regulatory approximation to EU roaming law.

Advertisement:

This creates the necessary conditions for integration into the EU's Digital Single Market in the roaming sector.

More details: The next step is to submit the law to the European Commission for an official assessment of its compliance with EU law, NCCIR notes.

In case of a positive outcome, the European Commission may initiate a decision on the reciprocal granting of internal market treatment for roaming between the EU and Ukraine, which will effectively mean full accession to the Roam Like At Home policy.

Once Ukraine joins this policy, Ukrainians will be able to use roaming services at the price of their home tariff when travelling to EU countries. The tariffs and conditions will not differ depending on the country of destination.

Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law №12150 in the second reading as part of its efforts to bring Ukraine into the single roaming area with the European Union on 15 April.

Millions of Ukrainians in the EU are now able to communicate with their relatives in Ukraine without overpayments thanks to an agreement between operators due to Russia's full-scale invasion and the large number of Ukrainians leaving for Europe.

Background:  This regime has been in place on a temporary basis since the beginning of the active phase of the war and was last extended in July 2024 for one year.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

European integration
Advertisement:
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
All News
European integration
EU condemns Georgia's foreign agents law as threat to democracy
Hungary to continue blocking Ukraine's EU accession over espionage scandals
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
RECENT NEWS
18:48
Russia does not change its ultimatum demands on Ukraine at talks in Istanbul – Axios
18:40
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
18:23
Russia claims to have offered Ukraine partial ceasefire
18:07
NATO summit must demonstrate Alliance's commitment to Ukraine, say presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania
17:46
Russians strike central Kramatorsk and residential area with drones
17:39
Russia's Medinsky called Ukraine's demand for return of deported children a "show for European old ladies"
17:30
Two young adults brought back from Ukraine's occupied territory, including 18-year-old who spent most of her childhood under occupation
17:23
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
17:04
Ukrainian Buntar-3 vertical take-off drone will go into mass production – photos
16:30
Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Istanbul: Ukraine hands over list of deported children to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: