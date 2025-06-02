All Sections
Zelenskyy: Of the 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers that Russians plan to return, only 15% have been identified

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 June 2025, 20:40
Zelenskyy: Of the 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers that Russians plan to return, only 15% have been identified
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that out of the 6,000 bodies of soldiers that Russia wants to return to Ukraine, only 15% have been identified.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online briefing

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Russians have said they are ready to bring back the bodies of our fallen soldiers, but this issue needs to be looked into very carefully, and I have told Defence Minister Rustem Umierov that.

Since, as I have learned, only 15% of these 6,000 have been identified, it is very important to check everything. All of our [soldiers] must be brought back. However, we have already had a case when they handed over bodies and they included bodies of their Russian soldiers."

Background: At the talks in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers.

