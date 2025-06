Russian forces conducted an artillery strike on the city of Kherson on the evening of 20 June, injuring two men.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Two men aged 45 and 47 have been injured in the attack on the Korabelnyi district. They were taken to hospital with blast injuries.

Advertisement:

Doctors are currently conducting further examinations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!