Ukrainian honey project wins Cannes Lions award – video

The award was the first for Ukraine at the festival. Photo: Andrii Sybiha/Facebook

​​An advertising campaign for Ukrainian honey harvested from flowers in the fields mined by the Russians has won an award at the Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival. The Minefield Honey project won the gold medal at the competition.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha

Quote: "The Ukrainian context is always unique. Our public diplomacy proves once again that it can take on completely new meanings and formats for a great purpose. The Minefield Honey project […] is one of those examples when creative power becomes the driver of an important social mission. This golden Cannes award, the highest in the international industry and the first for Ukraine, is a significant recognition of the creativity of Ukrainians," the minister said.

Advertisement:

Details: The award was the first gold for the Ukrainian advertising industry, said Enver Kikawa, CEO of Publicis Group Ukraine, which promoted the project.

The authors of the Minefield Honey project used drones to sow flowers in the mined areas of Ukraine that are temporarily unsuitable for agriculture. In these fields, near roads, they set up beehives to collect honey later.

In addition to their main function, the insect "homes" perform another task – they warn of mine danger. The hives look like signs warning of mines in the area.

The project's authors tell the story of how the product was made on the packaging of honey collected from minefields. They also placed a QR code on the label with a link to the collection to support the demining of Ukraine.

The project was created with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For reference: Cannes Lions is the former International Advertising Festival, which was founded in 1954. The competition aims to award works in the fields of creative communications, advertising, and design.

The documentary 2000 Metres to Andriivka by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov won the Docudays UA Human Rights Film Festival.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!