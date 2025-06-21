All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian honey project wins Cannes Lions award – video

Anna KovalenkoSaturday, 21 June 2025, 13:35
Ukrainian honey project wins Cannes Lions award – video
The award was the first for Ukraine at the festival. Photo: Andrii Sybiha/Facebook

​​An advertising campaign for Ukrainian honey harvested from flowers in the fields mined by the Russians has won an award at the Cannes Lions International Creativity Festival. The Minefield Honey project won the gold medal at the competition.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha 

Quote: "The Ukrainian context is always unique. Our public diplomacy proves once again that it can take on completely new meanings and formats for a great purpose. The Minefield Honey project […] is one of those examples when creative power becomes the driver of an important social mission. This golden Cannes award, the highest in the international industry and the first for Ukraine, is a significant recognition of the creativity of Ukrainians," the minister said.

Advertisement:

Details: The award was the first gold for the Ukrainian advertising industry, said Enver Kikawa, CEO of Publicis Group Ukraine, which promoted the project.

The authors of the Minefield Honey project used drones to sow flowers in the mined areas of Ukraine that are temporarily unsuitable for agriculture. In these fields, near roads, they set up beehives to collect honey later.

In addition to their main function, the insect "homes" perform another task – they warn of mine danger. The hives look like signs warning of mines in the area.

The project's authors tell the story of how the product was made on the packaging of honey collected from minefields. They also placed a QR code on the label with a link to the collection to support the demining of Ukraine.

The project was created with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For reference: Cannes Lions is the former International Advertising Festival, which was founded in 1954. The competition aims to award works in the fields of creative communications, advertising, and design.

The documentary 2000 Metres to Andriivka by Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov won the Docudays UA Human Rights Film Festival.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
Trump: "Ukrainians want Patriots, but we need them too"
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers plans US$9.6bn boost for 2025 budget
NATO summit in The Hague declares Russia long-term threat to Alliance
US state secretary on sanctioning Russia: Trump "will know the right time and place"
Ukraine expects EU sanctions to hit Putin's war budget – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
RECENT NEWS
20:42
Two people injured by landmine in Kherson Oblast, another wounded in Russian drone attack
20:26
Rubbish crisis hits Russian city after drivers strike over pay cuts
19:57
Zelenskyy meets European leaders and NATO secretary general on sidelines of summit in The Hague
19:48
Russian forces attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, man killed
19:21
Zelenskyy after meeting with Trump: "We talked about the battlefield. Putin is definitely not winning"
19:05
Russia damages House of Organ and Chamber Music in Dnipro: stained glass windows shattered
18:35
Trump: "Ukrainians want Patriots, but we need them too"
18:24
Trump surprised Putin still hasn't resolved Ukraine war, hopes for deal
18:16
EXPLAINERWhat problems could a strike on Iran create for Donald Trump?
17:47
NATO declaration on Ukraine and defence spending: full text with explanations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: