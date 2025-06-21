Zelenskyy: Ukraine to begin export of military technology

Ukraine intends to begin exporting its military technologies to partner countries in Europe and beyond. This concerns specifically the production facilities for drones, missiles and possibly artillery weapons abroad.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, as reported by Ukrainian news outlet Liga.net

Details: Zelenskyy stated that exports will open to technology in drones, artillery and missiles. He noted that there are already agreements on access to Ukrainian technologies and the production of weapons in other countries.

Quote: "We started the Build with Ukraine programme and in the summer we will sign the relevant agreements on the beginning of the export of our technologies abroad in the format of opening production lines in Europe and, maybe, not only in those countries that help us, which finance the production of drones and begin financing the production of missiles in Ukraine."

More details: Zelenskyy stressed that the priority is to prevent any transfer of technology to the aggressor state of Russia, making exports to countries sympathetic to Moscow impossible.

He noted that positive signals regarding the export of technologies and the production of weapons come from Denmark, Norway, Germany, the UK and Lithuania.

In 2025, Ukraine reached record levels in financing its own defence industry. "This year we found US$43 billion for the defence industry," Zelenskyy said.

Background: Ukraine meets 40% of its Armed Forces' needs through its domestic defence industry, having significantly increased weapons production.

