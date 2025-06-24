All Sections
Russian factory supplying electronics for military equipment and warplanes shuts down due to debts

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 24 June 2025, 16:26
Russian factory supplying electronics for military equipment and warplanes shuts down due to debts
Vladimir Putin and Sergei Chemezov. Photo: Getty Images

A company in Stavropol, a city in southern Russia, that produces microelectronics for aircraft and military equipment has stopped production due to losses from fulfilling state orders and mounting debts.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: The Russian company Optron-Stavropol, which supplies power semiconductors for MiG, Su, Tu, Sukhoi Superjet and MS-21 aircraft, has suspended production since March 2025.

The company suffered losses of more than 149 million roubles (approximately US$1.7 million) due to low prices under state defence orders.

CEO Pavel Bondarenko said that one diode costs RUB 3,600 [approx. US$46], though the Ministry of Defence agreed to only RUB 2,600 [roughly US$33]. As a result, the company suffered losses and accumulated more than RUB 230 million [around US$2.9 million] in accounts payable. By June, its accounts were frozen, with arrears piling up on salaries, taxes and utility bills.

Optron cannot set prices independently, as pricing is determined by the military under the law on state defence orders. Other manufacturers have also reported losses due to similar practices.

Despite nine official meetings with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and an inspection by the Prosecutor General's Office, no violations in the company's actions have been found. Meanwhile, the plant has been in crisis since 2016. In 2021, it already warned of a possible closure.

Experts point out that Optron maintains technologies that are not in demand on the civilian market but are vital for the military. If the company’s assets are transferred to another manufacturer, some technologies and personnel could be preserved, but for shareholders, selling the real estate is more profitable.

