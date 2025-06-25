Wall of optimism: mural by Ukrainian artist unveiled at Council of Europe – photos

The Ukrainian delegation presented the mural Optimism, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s membership in the Council of Europe on Tuesday 24 June.

Details: The mural was created by Kharkiv monumental artist Roman Minin. According to his concept, Optimism is a symbol of humanity’s faith in a better future despite difficult times.

Grand opening of the mural Optimism. Photo: ukr.in.coe

"I am confident that at least one of the hundreds of my paintings will remain optimistic until the time when there are no wars or such severe problems on the planet," Minin said. "Then future generations will understand this message, written by me during a difficult period between 2020 and 2024."

At the main office of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, the mural was presented by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe Borys Tarasiuk.

Roman Minin and Alain Berset. Photo: ukr.in.coe

The word optimism is also an acronym, which Berset explained as follows:

"O – Our future depends on what we do now

P – Peace must be defended… always

T – Truth is our secret weapon

I – Innocence must never be surrendered

M – Memory demands justice

I – Identity is a gift

S – Solidarity makes us one

M – Momentum is on the side of freedom."

Representatives of the Council of Europe and diplomats attended the unveiling of the mural. Photo: ukr.in.coe

"Today, we celebrate 30 years of Ukraine in the Council of Europe. And in 30 years from now? The optimist in me sees those same children living in a free, sovereign Ukraine… In a strong, secure Europe… In a world where murals like this no longer speak of war – but of peace preserved," Berset emphasised in his speech.

