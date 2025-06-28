Telegram temporarily blocks five Ukrainian open-source intelligence channels without explanation

Telegram has removed at least five Ukrainian OSINT (open-source intelligence) channels without explanation.

Source: NotaYenota on Facebook

Quote from NotaYenota: "Yesterday and today, Telegram deleted a few Telegram channels of Ukrainian OSINTers without explanation. In particular, we are talking about Telegram channels OSINT-bdzholy, OSINT Flow, KRIG war OSINT Analytics and Cat Eyes OSINT. Additionally, we can’t access OSINT Vatra’s Telegram channel."

Details: The NotaYenota community noted that several Russian OSINT channels were also deleted alongside Ukrainian ones.

Updated: At 17:00 on June 28, the Telegram channels OSINT-bdzholy, OSINT Flow, KRIG war OSINT Analytics and Cat Eyes OSINT were unblocked.

Background:

Telegram responded to an investigation by Vazhnye Istorii, denying claims of cooperation with Russian special services and stating that no third party has access to its servers.

Vazhnye Istorii had claimed that Telegram’s infrastructure is managed by individuals linked to Russian special services’ surveillance systems.

