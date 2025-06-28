All Sections
Telegram temporarily blocks five Ukrainian open-source intelligence channels without explanation

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 28 June 2025, 16:06
Telegram temporarily blocks five Ukrainian open-source intelligence channels without explanation
Telegram. Stock photo: Getty Images

Telegram has removed at least five Ukrainian OSINT (open-source intelligence) channels without explanation.

Source: NotaYenota on Facebook

Quote from NotaYenota: "Yesterday and today, Telegram deleted a few Telegram channels of Ukrainian OSINTers without explanation. In particular, we are talking about Telegram channels OSINT-bdzholy, OSINT Flow, KRIG war OSINT Analytics and Cat Eyes OSINT. Additionally, we can’t access OSINT Vatra’s Telegram channel."

Details: The NotaYenota community noted that several Russian OSINT channels were also deleted alongside Ukrainian ones.

Updated: At 17:00 on June 28, the Telegram channels OSINT-bdzholy, OSINT Flow, KRIG war OSINT Analytics and Cat Eyes OSINT were unblocked.

Background:

  • Telegram responded to an investigation by Vazhnye Istorii, denying claims of cooperation with Russian special services and stating that no third party has access to its servers.
  • Vazhnye Istorii had claimed that Telegram’s infrastructure is managed by individuals linked to Russian special services’ surveillance systems.

