Telegram temporarily blocks five Ukrainian open-source intelligence channels without explanation
Telegram has removed at least five Ukrainian OSINT (open-source intelligence) channels without explanation.
Source: NotaYenota on Facebook
Quote from NotaYenota: "Yesterday and today, Telegram deleted a few Telegram channels of Ukrainian OSINTers without explanation. In particular, we are talking about Telegram channels OSINT-bdzholy, OSINT Flow, KRIG war OSINT Analytics and Cat Eyes OSINT. Additionally, we can’t access OSINT Vatra’s Telegram channel."
Details: The NotaYenota community noted that several Russian OSINT channels were also deleted alongside Ukrainian ones.
Updated: At 17:00 on June 28, the Telegram channels OSINT-bdzholy, OSINT Flow, KRIG war OSINT Analytics and Cat Eyes OSINT were unblocked.
Background:
- Telegram responded to an investigation by Vazhnye Istorii, denying claims of cooperation with Russian special services and stating that no third party has access to its servers.
- Vazhnye Istorii had claimed that Telegram’s infrastructure is managed by individuals linked to Russian special services’ surveillance systems.
