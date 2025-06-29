Russians damage railway station in Poltava

A Russian attack damaged Poltava-Pivdenna railway station on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia)

Details: The report says that windows and doors were smashed and ceilings partially destroyed at the railway station.

The blast wave also damaged the suburban line station, railway carriages and administrative buildings.

It was reported that passengers and employees were in shelters. No one was injured.

Trains are running on schedule.

