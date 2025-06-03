Russian mole exposed in Ukraine's National Guard assault brigade

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a 42-year-old conscript in Kharkiv who was serving in a National Guard assault brigade and working for the Russians.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: The SSU reported that the agent was adjusting Russian airstrikes on the facilities belonging to his own unit.

Prosecutors revealed that the suspect, who held pro-Russian views, established contact with an officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) via the Telegram messenger app.

While serving as a platoon commander, he passed the Russians the coordinates of command posts, training centres, and backup facilities used by the military unit he served in. He was also expected to send his handler a list of brigade officers and data on the unit’s manpower from company to battalion level.

In exchange for this intelligence, the FSB promised to organise his "evacuation" to Russia across the front line in Kharkiv Oblast.

Law enforcement exposed and detained the mole. During the operation, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of Ukraine’s defence forces. Investigators found a phone on the suspect containing evidence of collaboration with Russian intelligence.

The SSU has served the man with a notice of suspicion for treason committed under martial law (Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He is currently in custody.

