All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian mole exposed in Ukraine's National Guard assault brigade

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 June 2025, 11:13
Russian mole exposed in Ukraine's National Guard assault brigade
The detained mole. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained a 42-year-old conscript in Kharkiv who was serving in a National Guard assault brigade and working for the Russians.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU); Prosecutor General’s Office

Details: The SSU reported that the agent was adjusting Russian airstrikes on the facilities belonging to his own unit.

Advertisement:

Prosecutors revealed that the suspect, who held pro-Russian views, established contact with an officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) via the Telegram messenger app.

While serving as a platoon commander, he passed the Russians the coordinates of command posts, training centres, and backup facilities used by the military unit he served in. He was also expected to send his handler a list of brigade officers and data on the unit’s manpower from company to battalion level.

In exchange for this intelligence, the FSB promised to organise his "evacuation" to Russia across the front line in Kharkiv Oblast.

Law enforcement exposed and detained the mole. During the operation, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of Ukraine’s defence forces. Investigators found a phone on the suspect containing evidence of collaboration with Russian intelligence.

The SSU has served the man with a notice of suspicion for treason committed under martial law (Article 111.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He is currently in custody.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkraineNational GuardOffice of the Prosecutor General
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US to discuss sanctions on Russia and defence support
updatedRussians strike central Sumy, killing three and injuring 20 – photos, video
Russia attacks with 112 UAVs overnight: 60 downed, 15 go off radar, strikes recorded
Russians occupy Kostiantynivka in Sumy Oblast: nearby villages under threat – DeepState
Russia appears to be stalling for time again to create "diplomatic show" – Ukrainian delegation head
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Zelenskyy speaks at summit in Vilnius about results of Operation Spider's Web carried out by Ukraine's Security Service
EU ambassador on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: Ukraine has cards
Man supposedly linked to strategic aviation attack declared wanted in Russia
RECENT NEWS
16:00
Tusk vs. Nawrocki: where will Poland's president–prime minister showdown lead?
15:04
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast: two killed, three injured
14:20
Ukraine's Security Service strikes Crimean Bridge for third time – this time underwater
14:14
Ukraine needs about 200 aircraft for effective defence – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson
14:06
Russia hits gas infrastructure in Kramatorsk, leaving thousands without gas supply
14:06
This should be taken as normal – Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson about losses and effectiveness of F-16 jets
14:02
Metropolitan Opera to stage production about deported Ukrainian children – video
14:00
EXPLAINERHow conflict with EU, US and Serbia has plunged Kosovo into a political crisis
13:54
Russians attack road workers' mobile camp in Kharkiv Oblast: one killed, one injured
13:49
Russian propaganda made up personal meeting between heads of Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul – Center for Countering Disinformation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: