Russian strike destroys elevator of major Ukrainian agricultural company

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 3 June 2025, 19:13
Russian strike destroys elevator of major Ukrainian agricultural company
Agricultural facility. Photo: Prometey Group on Facebook

A Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed a grain elevator belonging to the Prometey Group, one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural holding companies, on 1 June 2025.

Source: press service for the Prometey Group

Details: The strike was carried out in the evening, while two guards were present at the facility. One was knocked back by the blast wave but survived, the other was unharmed.

Quote: "The elevator has been critically damaged. Most structures are beyond repair."

More details: This marks another blow to Prometey’s infrastructure, with total losses since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 exceeding UAH 1.68 billion (approx. US$40.4 million), including direct losses and damage to infrastructure and resources.

For reference: The Prometey Group, a major trading and production conglomerate in Ukraine’s south, operates grain trading, production and elevator companies. Its central office is in Mykolaiv, with branches in Kyiv and regional centres. The group owns elevators in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kherson and Kharkiv oblasts.

Background

  • On the evening of 25 May, an agricultural company in Chernihiv Oblast was damaged by a large-scale Russian bombardment.
  • A sorting facility and a potato storage unit with integrated machinery and containers were completely destroyed by the missile strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

