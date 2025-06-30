Over 18,000 Ukrainians receive housing certificates for homes destroyed by Russia

As of 1 June, more than 18,000 Ukrainians had received housing certificates for destroyed homes.

Source: Anti-Corruption Headquarters, a non-governmental organisation that monitors public procurement, citing a response from the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development to a request

Details: The data provided by the ministry to the NGO shows that the total amount of certificates issued reached UAH 27.3 billion (US$665 million). About 11,000 people have already used the certificates and purchased real estate. The total number of applications submitted for certificates is 48,387.

Advertisement:

"As for compensation for damaged property, about 90,000 Ukrainians received it for a total amount of over UAH 9 billion (US$216 million). The total number of applications submitted to date is 147,747. This type of compensation includes two categories: payments for minor repairs and major repairs. The average compensation amounts for these were UAH 73,100 (US$1,700) and UAH 341,500 (US$8,190), respectively," the report says.

The Anti-Corruption Headquarters emphasises the need to immediately open a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property, which would accumulate all of the above information. The register should be public, with open information on the number of applications and the amount of compensation funds but with the personal data of Ukrainians kept confidential.

The Anti-Corruption Headquarters is implementing the project "Monitoring public procurement during the war and in the post-war period" with the financial support of the European Union in Ukraine.

Background:

On 12 May, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 665 million (US$16 million) from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression for compensation payments for damaged housing. The agency notes that this will allow for the restoration of 7,389 residential premises damaged as a result of armed aggression.

On 16 May, it was reported that under the eRecovery programme, more than 96,000 Ukrainian families received compensation for damaged or destroyed housing. This compensation is divided into two parts — for damaged housing and for completely destroyed housing.

According to the report by the World Bank on damage and needs assessment, Ukraine will need US$524 billion for reconstruction over the next decade.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in 2025, UAH 15 billion (US$359 million) will be allocated to the eRecovery housing reconstruction programme for internally displaced persons (IDPs). He said that these funds will enable 10,000 families to purchase housing.

It was also reported that the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine received the first UAH 4.3 billion (US$103 million) to pay for housing certificates for IDPs. In the first week of the programme, 50 families have already redeemed their certificates and purchased new homes.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!