All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone kills civilian in Kherson

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 June 2025, 09:56
Russian drone kills civilian in Kherson
“I love Kherson”. Stock photo: Getty Images

A local resident has been killed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson by a Russian drone.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that a 49-year-old man had been fatally injured by explosives dropped from a drone. Prokudin expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

Advertisement:

Over the past day, 34 settlements in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson were subjected to Russian drone strikes, artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the oblast, damaging three high-rise buildings and ten houses. The Russians also destroyed gas pipelines and an emergency medical centre.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KhersondronesRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Ban on Russian gas: France and Belgium do not support European Commission's plan
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
We demand that Russia respond to our document on ending war – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander to remain in service despite resignation
Orbán says he will do anything to keep Ukraine out of EU as conscience torments him
All News
Kherson
Zelenskyy appoints new Kherson city administration chief
Russians attack ambulance in Kherson, killing driver and injuring two civilians – photos
Russian drone and artillery assault on Kherson leaves two killed, four injured – video
RECENT NEWS
12:43
Pro-Kremlin bots announce "execution" of Moldovan president on social media within smear campaign
12:09
NATO confirms Ukraine has been invited to summit in The Hague
12:02
Ukraine and France sign declaration on simplifying exchange of driving licences
11:50
Russian drones destroy bioethanol plant in Sumy Oblast overnight – photo
11:40
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
11:20
Another Russian military engine plant is on fire
11:00
Trump's special envoy concerned over Ukrainian Spider's Web operation, saying "risk level goes up"
11:00
Russian 3 June attack on Sumy: 6 wounded in serious condition, including 3 children
10:45
Zelenskyy's Office urges EU to increase investment in Ukraine's defence industry
10:20
Pentagon explains why US defense secretary will miss a Ramstein format meeting for the first time – Politico
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: