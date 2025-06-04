Russian drone kills civilian in Kherson

A local resident has been killed in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson by a Russian drone.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that a 49-year-old man had been fatally injured by explosives dropped from a drone. Prokudin expressed his condolences to the victim’s family.

Over the past day, 34 settlements in Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson were subjected to Russian drone strikes, artillery shelling and airstrikes.

Russian troops targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the oblast, damaging three high-rise buildings and ten houses. The Russians also destroyed gas pipelines and an emergency medical centre.

Eight people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

