At least 631 children have been killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's full-scale invasion

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 June 2025, 12:35
At least 631 children have been killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's full-scale invasion
Teddy bear. Stock photo: open sources

As a result of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 631 children have been killed and more than 1,975 injured, according to data as of 4 June 2025.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: According to juvenile prosecutors, the largest number of children were affected in:

  • Donetsk Oblast – 646,
  • Kharkiv Oblast – 495,
  • Kherson Oblast – 214,
  • Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – 242,
  • Kyiv Oblast – 146,
  • Zaporizhzhia Oblast – 185,
  • Mykolaiv Oblast – 120,
  • Sumy Oblast – 142.

According to the Interior Ministry, at least 2,244 children are missing. Russia has deported or forcibly moved 19,546 kids. Over 1,6 million children remain on the occupied territories of Ukraine, where they undergo forced Russification, militarisation and indoctrination via propaganda.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during talks in Istanbul on 2 June, the Russian delegation effectively acknowledged that Russia had abducted Ukrainian children, but refused to give exact numbers.
  • In May, a group of US senators introduced a resolution demanding the return of all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

