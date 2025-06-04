All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian intelligence hacks Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 June 2025, 13:38
Ukrainian intelligence hacks Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer
An owl clutching a Russian aircraft – a symbol of the attack. Image provided by a UP source

Ukraine’s intelligence services have hacked into the systems of Russia’s United Aircraft Company Tupolev (Design Bureau) – one of the country's key companies involved in strategic aircraft.

Source: a source of Ukrainska Pravda in Ukraine's Defence Intelligence (DIU)

Details: The intelligence source revealed that the operation resulted in access to a trove of data, including internal communications, personal information about employees, home addresses, engineers' CVs, procurement documents and minutes from closed meetings.

Advertisement:
 
The data from Tupolev's systems
Image provided by a UP source

The source said Ukrainian intelligence had been monitoring the company's document flow for some time. The acquired data makes it possible to identify individuals directly involved in servicing Russia's strategic aircraft.

To mark the completion of the operation, Ukrainian cyber specialists posted an image on Tupolev's official website showing an owl clutching a Russian aircraft – a symbol of the attack.

 
Tupolev's website after hacker attack by DIU
Image provided by a UP source

Quote from the source: "There’s virtually no secret left in Tupolev's operations as far as Ukrainian intelligence is concerned. In particular, we now possess comprehensive information about the individuals directly involved in maintaining Russia's strategic aircraft. The results will be evident both on the ground and in the sky."

 
The data from Tupolev's systems
Image provided by a UP source

Background: Russia's Tupolev Design Bureau has been under international sanctions since 2022 for its involvement in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of Ukrainecyber securityRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
Ban on Russian gas: France and Belgium do not support European Commission's plan
Russia launches 95 drones on Ukraine: 61 downed, 7 strikes recorded
Pentagon chief to miss Ramstein meeting for first time – АР
We demand that Russia respond to our document on ending war – Ukraine's foreign minister
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russian military train blown up near occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kremlin launches digital rouble to control Russians – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
Explosions, evacuation, road closures: Ukraine's intelligence conducts special operation in Russia's Vladivostok
RECENT NEWS
15:48
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
15:00
EXPLAINERWhat needs to be done for Ukrainian medicines to be freely exported to the EU
14:52
Pentagon chief to skip not only Ramstein meeting, but also Ukraine-NATO Council
14:49
US NATO ambassador: Ukraine's strikes on Russian warplanes highlight need to end war
13:44
Kremlin claims explosion did not damage Crimean Bridge – photo, video
13:38
Ukrainian intelligence hacks Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer
13:34
NATO Secretary General comments on Ukraine's attacks on Russian strategic aircraft
13:33
Ukrainian Chief-1 drone designed to hunt enemy UAVs has been approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
13:30
Czech company completes construction of projectile production line in Ukraine
13:23
Media outlets learn about possible format of Zelenskyy's visit to NATO summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: