Ukraine's Security Service posts video of Operation Spider's Web, showing 41 Russian aircraft being hit

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 4 June 2025, 16:57
The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released footage of Operation Spider’s Web, a special mission that reportedly struck 41 Russian strategic military aircraft.

Source: SSU on Telegram

Details: The SSU stated that Operation Spider’s Web, personally overseen by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and led by SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk and his team, damaged or destroyed 41 Russian warplanes.

Quote from SSU: "A significant number are irreparably destroyed, while some damaged aircraft will require years to repair. The footage shows SSU first-person view drones striking four enemy airfields: Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo and Belaya, where Russian forces’ strategic aircraft, used to attack Ukrainian cities, were based. The affected aircraft include A-50s, Tu-95s, Tu-22s, Tu-160s, An-12s and Il-78s."

Details: The operation employed advanced UAV control technology, combining autonomous artificial intelligence algorithms with manual operator intervention.

The SSU explained that some drones, upon losing signal, switched to AI-guided autonomous mode, following pre-planned routes. Upon reaching their targets, the warheads automatically detonated.

The cost of the damaged Russian equipment is estimated to be over US$7 billion.

Background:

  • On 1 June 2025, the SSU conducted Operation Spider’s Web, targeting strategic aircraft at four Russian airfields.
  • SSU chief Vasyl Maliuk stated that the strikes affected 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers based at their main airfields.

State Security Service of UkraineRussia
