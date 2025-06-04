Zelenskyy: There would have been no Spider's Web if Russia had agreed to ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that if Russia had agreed to a ceasefire, Ukraine would not have carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), which targeted Russian strategic aviation aircraft.

Source: Zelenskyy at a briefing on 4 June

Quote: "A ceasefire could have been declared before the operation we carried out [Spider’s Web]… Would the operation have taken place then? No."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine would not leave Russia’s actions unanswered.

Quote: "That does not mean we are doing nothing while seeking a ceasefire. That is our approach… We must set the rules. I believe that if ceasefire rules apply to everyone, then they apply to everyone. If they are violated [by Russia – ed.], then we also can violate them."

Details: During the briefing, Zelenskyy noted that he had signed a classified decree to decorate officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for their role in conducting Spider’s Web on Russian territory. He said that as a result of the operation, 41 aircraft had been damaged, half of which are beyond repair.

Background:

On 1 June 2025, the SSU carried out a special operation codenamed Pavutyna (Spider’s Web), one of the largest and most complex sabotage operations against Russian military aviation.

The SSU reported that the operation resulted in the destruction of 41 Russian strategic aircraft, including Tu-95, Tu-22M3 and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

The North Atlantic Alliance has hailed the SSU’s operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful. NATO reported that at least 40 aircraft had been damaged. Between 10 and 13 aircraft were completely destroyed.

