The North Atlantic Alliance has hailed the Security Service of Ukraine’s operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful.

Source: a senior NATO official, speaking anonymously, cited by European Pravda correspondent

Details: The official described the operation as "the most successful" based on NATO’s independent calculations, which largely align with Ukrainian estimates.

Quote: "We see that at least 40 aircraft were damaged. Between 10 and 13 aircraft were completely destroyed."

More details: NATO has identified 15 Tu-95 strategic bombers, 20 Tu-22 aircraft and at least one A-50 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) – a scarce asset in Russia’s arsenal – among the damaged assets.

The Alliance estimates that the attack has destroyed 34% of Russia's existing missile carriers.

"This has a critical impact on Russian capabilities," the person noted.

NATO acknowledges that some damaged or destroyed aircraft may serve as "spare parts donors" rather than active combat assets, but it lacks data to distinguish their operational status, the official explained.

"We cannot confirm that all were fully operational," they added. "It does not eliminate Russian forces’ ability to launch airstrikes, but it significantly reduces their capacity for missile strikes, including those early-morning attacks familiar to Ukrainians." The person also highlighted that the operation demonstrates Ukraine’s ability to target Russian military assets anywhere in Russian territory.

Background:

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has previously commented on Ukraine’s Operation Spider's Web targeting airfields housing Russian strategic aircraft.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed leaders of several NATO states that Operation Spider’s Web demonstrated Ukraine’s advanced strike capabilities.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, commenting on the Ukrainian attack that destroyed and damaged Russian strategic bombers, said that Ukraine is successfully defending itself.

