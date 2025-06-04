All Sections
Four injured in Russian drone attack on grocery shop in Nikopol

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 4 June 2025, 17:11
Four injured in Russian drone attack on grocery shop in Nikopol
Civilians injured in the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck a grocery shop in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 4 June 2025, injuring four people.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "In the afternoon, four people were injured in an enemy first-person view drone attack on Nikopol."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Two civilians, a 40-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, have been hospitalised in a serious condition. Two other local residents both aged 34 are receiving outpatient treatment.

