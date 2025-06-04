Zelenskyy calls for 50% increase in Ukraine's joint weapons production with partners

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine needs to increase the volume of joint weapons production projects with its partners by at least 50%.

Source: Zelenskyy at the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We already have a strong partnership in terms of weapons production in Ukraine, and several joint projects are already underway, but we need to increase the volume by at least 50%.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian industry still has significant untapped potential. It simply needs funding."

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine can provide detailed calculations, adding that Ukrainian troops and those involved in operations like Pavutyna (Spider’s Web) demonstrate that "our drones truly save lives and deliver real results".

"We have only 17 billion from our national budget to purchase weapons for our 35-billion defence industry," Zelenskyy stressed, without specifying the currency. "The funding shortfall is 18 billion."

The president urged the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to remain fully committed to developing new defence packages for Ukraine.

Background: Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production, but stable funding is required to achieve this.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!