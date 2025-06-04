All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy calls for 50% increase in Ukraine's joint weapons production with partners

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 4 June 2025, 18:02
Zelenskyy calls for 50% increase in Ukraine's joint weapons production with partners
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine needs to increase the volume of joint weapons production projects with its partners by at least 50%.

Source: Zelenskyy at the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format), as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "We already have a strong partnership in terms of weapons production in Ukraine, and several joint projects are already underway, but we need to increase the volume by at least 50%. 

Advertisement:

Ukrainian industry still has significant untapped potential. It simply needs funding." 

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine can provide detailed calculations, adding that Ukrainian troops and those involved in operations like Pavutyna (Spider’s Web) demonstrate that "our drones truly save lives and deliver real results".

"We have only 17 billion from our national budget to purchase weapons for our 35-billion defence industry," Zelenskyy stressed, without specifying the currency. "The funding shortfall is 18 billion."

The president urged the Ukraine Defence Contact Group to remain fully committed to developing new defence packages for Ukraine.

Background: Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production, but stable funding is required to achieve this.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyyweaponsproduction
Advertisement:
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as most successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: There would have been no Spider's Web if Russia had agreed to ceasefire
Zelenskyy brands Russian peace memorandum an ultimatum and explains why
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Russia plan 500-for-500 prisoner swap this weekend
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine and partners establish Ramstein initiative on defence production
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy the suspension of EU trade preferences should not significantly hit Ukraine’s exports
19:56
US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks
19:51
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
19:17
Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine
18:46
Researchers reveal major losses in Ukraine's agricultural sector caused by full-scale war
18:45
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
18:34
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
18:29
Putin calls Ukrainian leaders terrorists and is dubious about meeting with Zelenskyy
18:13
Moldovan PM: Russia wants pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău and 10,000 troops in Transnistria
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: