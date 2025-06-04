All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 4 June 2025, 18:45
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
An ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to strike a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 4 June, injuring three people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians struck one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that three people have been injured. Emergency services and ambulance crews have been dispatched to assist those affected."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia OblastRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
NATO hails Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web as most successful and estimates Russian aircraft losses
EU to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
Russian missile strike hits Ukrainian Ground Forces training unit in Poltava Oblast: injuries reported
Spider's Web: video showing lorry carrying drones used during Ukraine's recent strike on Russian airfields appears online
All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack fire station and strike evacuation vehicles once again, injuring 4 firefighters in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – photo
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing four
Critical infrastructure hit by Russians in Zaporizhzhia – video, photos
RECENT NEWS
20:24
Ukraine's defence minister: Ukraine and partners establish Ramstein initiative on defence production
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy the suspension of EU trade preferences should not significantly hit Ukraine’s exports
19:56
US Embassy in Kyiv warns of continued risk of Russian attacks
19:51
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
19:17
Lithuania simplifies arms procurement from its manufacturers, particularly for Ukraine
18:46
Researchers reveal major losses in Ukraine's agricultural sector caused by full-scale war
18:45
Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
18:34
French Mirage 2000 fighter jets draw Ukraine's national emblem over Black Sea – photos
18:29
Putin calls Ukrainian leaders terrorists and is dubious about meeting with Zelenskyy
18:13
Moldovan PM: Russia wants pro-Kremlin government in Chișinău and 10,000 troops in Transnistria
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: