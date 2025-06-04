Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured

Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to strike a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 4 June, injuring three people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians struck one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that three people have been injured. Emergency services and ambulance crews have been dispatched to assist those affected."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!