Russian guided bombs strike village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: three injured
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 18:45
Russian forces used guided aerial bombs to strike a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 4 June, injuring three people.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians struck one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided bombs.
Early reports indicate that three people have been injured. Emergency services and ambulance crews have been dispatched to assist those affected."
