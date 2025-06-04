Researchers reveal major losses in Ukraine's agricultural sector caused by full-scale war
Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 18:46
As of early 2025, Ukraine’s agricultural sector has suffered an estimated US$11.2 billion worth of direct losses caused by the full-scale war and temporary occupation of territories.
Source: estimates by researchers at Ukraine’s Institute of Agrarian Economics
Details: The total amount comprises losses from:
Advertisement:
- destruction and damage to agricultural machinery – US$6.5 billion (58%);
- destruction and disruption of grain storage facilities – US$1.9 billion (17%);
- theft and loss of production resources and finished products – US$1.9 billion (17%);
- other damage – US$0.9 billion (8%).
The researchers say the largest losses by type of agricultural machinery are:
- tractors – around 30,000;
- combine harvesters – 2,500;
- seeders – 11,000;
- ploughs – 8,700.
Background: In early May, it was reported that the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation will allocate US$150 million to support rural communities in Ukraine affected by the war. The funding is part of a two-year Emergency and Early Recovery Response Plan (EERRP).
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!