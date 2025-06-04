All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia keeps giving the finger to entire world with every new strike

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 4 June 2025, 23:03
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to US President Donald Trump's post about a conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Many have spoken with Russia at various levels. But none of these talks have brought a reliable peace, or even stopped the war. Unfortunately, Putin feels impunity. Even after all of Russia's horrific attacks, he is reportedly preparing yet more so-called 'responses'.

It means, that with every new strike, with every delay of diplomacy, Russia is giving the finger to the entire world – to all those who still hesitate to increase pressure on it. Yet, it is Russia that should be seeking peace. It is in Moscow that they must begin to feel that war carries a cost, a high cost, and the highest one should be paid by the aggressor."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that since the beginning of 2025, Russian forces have conducted strikes on Ukraine using nearly 27,700 guided bombs, almost 11,200 Shahed drones, nearly 9,000 attack UAVs of other types and over 700 missiles, including ballistic ones.

He added that when Putin does not feel strength and pressure, but instead senses weakness, he always commits new crimes. "He sees such an attitude as silent permission: permission for new atrocities, new strikes, new killings," Zelenskyy added.

Quote: "If the powerful do not stop Putin, it means they share responsibility with him. And if they want to stop him but cannot, then Putin will no longer see them as powerful."

Background: 

  • Trump said he'd had a "good conversation" with Putin on Wednesday 4 June, though not one that would "lead to immediate peace".
  • Trump added that Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".

