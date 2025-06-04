All Sections
Putin warns Trump he will "respond" to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 4 June 2025, 19:51
Putin warns Trump he will respond to Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he had a "good conversation" with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin on Wednesday 4 June, though not one that would "lead to immediate peace".

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump stated that his phone conversation with Putin "lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes".

Quote: "We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace."

Details: Trump added that Putin "did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields".

The US and Russian leaders also discussed Iran. 

Quote: "I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement. President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Background:

  • The last time the US president spoke with the Kremlin leader was on 19 May, after which Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia would "immediately start" peace negotiations.
  • NATO has hailed the Security Service of Ukraine operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft as highly successful.
  • However, the White House stated that Ukraine has increased the level of risk through its actions.

