Sweden commits €50m to NATO training and support for Ukraine

Sweden has allocated €50 million to NATO projects, including the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) and the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP), focused on training Ukrainian military personnel and providing support for Ukraine.

Source: Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson before a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of defence ministers in Brussels, as reported by a European Pravda correspondent

Details: Sweden will provide €50 million to NATO initiatives dedicated to training Ukrainian military personnel and supporting Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"We are making an announcement today from Sweden that we are dedicating €50 million also to the NSATU Fund and NATO CAP," said Jonson.

He added that Sweden is "focused now on offering our support to Ukraine, so Ukraine can negotiate from a position of strength."

"We would like to see NATO attaining 5% [of GDP invested in defence – ed.] by 2030," Jonson stated, "of which 3.5% will be dedicated to traditional defence expenditures and 1.5% to defence-related expenditures."

"We would welcome also a pledge of our strategic partners, particularly in Ukraine, which we think is also a defence investment-related issue, because supporting Ukraine is really an investment into our own security. Those are some of the things I think would be natural to be included in the 1.5% of defence-related investments," the Swedish minister said.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda reports that NATO leaders are preparing to decide on increasing defence spending to 5% of GDP, with part of this funding directed to support for Ukraine.

On 5 June, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that NATO members would support US President Donald Trump's demand for a significant increase in defence spending ahead of the summit in The Hague.

It is privately known that Spain is the last major NATO country that has not yet joined the Alliance's plan to announce its intention to spend 5% of GDP on defence.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!