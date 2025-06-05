All Sections
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 5 June 2025, 15:15
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
Serhii Marchenko and Hideki Matsunaga. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance

Japan will provide Ukraine with a loan exceeding US$3 billion as part of the G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, funded by profits from frozen Russian assets.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: On 5 June 2025, Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and Hideki Matsunaga, Head of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Ukraine Office, signed an agreement for a loan of 471.9 billion yen (approx. US$3 billion).

The financing forms part of the G7’s ERA mechanism, which utilises income from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, with a total programme value of about US$50 billion.

The funds will be directed towards priority expenditures in Ukraine’s state budget, supporting economic development and resilience. Finance Minister Marchenko expressed gratitude to the Japanese government and JICA for their unwavering support since the onset of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Background: On 18 April 2025, Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome signed an agreement on the provision of a loan in the amount of up to 471.9 billion Japanese yen to Ukraine.

