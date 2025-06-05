All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 June 2025, 16:14
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
The destroyed Oblast State Administration building in Kherson. Photo: Kherson authorities

The Russian army struck the centre of Kherson again on the afternoon of 5 June. Guided bombs hit the Kherson Oblast State Administration building for the second time, completely destroying it.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov; Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Umierov: "Russia has launched a second strike on the centre of Kherson, completely destroying the building of Kherson Oblast State Administration. The first attack, which damaged the building, took place in the morning."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin said that information on casualties is currently being clarified.

The city council has stated that due to repeated Russian airstrikes on Kherson, the central part of the city has been cordoned off.

Background: In the morning, Kherson authorities reported that the Russians had dropped four guided aerial bombs on the centre of Kherson, damaging the building of Kherson Oblast State Administration and destroying the entrance to a multi-storey residential building.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson
Advertisement:
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
Ukrainian forces hit Iskander ballistic missile launchers in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – video
UpdatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones: five killed, including child – photos
All News
Kherson
Russia drops four guided bombs on Kherson's centre, injuring two men
Russian drone kills civilian in Kherson
Zelenskyy appoints new Kherson city administration chief
RECENT NEWS
18:07
Ukrainian troops reveal domestic SETH drone resembling smaller Shahed – photos
17:15
Russia cannot safely restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
16:56
EU foreign policy chief says Operation Spider's Web is rewriting military history
16:36
Dutch Queen donates bell made from Russian weapons to Czech church
16:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry criticises Poland for establishing memorial day on Volyn tragedy
16:14
Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo
15:24
US acknowledges Russia as biggest threat in Euro-Atlantic area
15:15
Japan to provide Ukraine with US$3bn loan from frozen Russian assets
14:53
Ukrainian top official responds to Putin's remarks on political culture, accuses Moscow of hypocrisy
14:53
Transfer of Ramstein leadership to UK and Germany was planned by US – US defence secretary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: