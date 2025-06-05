Russians destroy Kherson Oblast State Administration building – photo

The Russian army struck the centre of Kherson again on the afternoon of 5 June. Guided bombs hit the Kherson Oblast State Administration building for the second time, completely destroying it.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration; Defence Minister Rustem Umierov; Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Umierov: "Russia has launched a second strike on the centre of Kherson, completely destroying the building of Kherson Oblast State Administration. The first attack, which damaged the building, took place in the morning."

Details: Prokudin said that information on casualties is currently being clarified.

The city council has stated that due to repeated Russian airstrikes on Kherson, the central part of the city has been cordoned off.

Background: In the morning, Kherson authorities reported that the Russians had dropped four guided aerial bombs on the centre of Kherson, damaging the building of Kherson Oblast State Administration and destroying the entrance to a multi-storey residential building.

