Russia cannot safely restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant – Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 5 June 2025, 17:15
Russia cannot safely restart Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Russia is unable to restore the safe operation of the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), and its statements about such intentions are merely an attempt to blackmail Ukraine and the international community.

Source: Yurii Sheiko, First Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by Expro, a Ukrainian energy and oil & gas consultancy

Details: Sheiko recalled that on 28 May, Ukraine’s Permanent Mission to international organisations in Vienna sent a note to the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) Secretariat condemning Russia’s plans to potentially connect the ZNPP to the Russian power grid and construct transmission lines for this purpose.

Quote: "The plant is not ready to operate. There are major risks involved in restarting the reactors. A full inspection of the equipment and systems is necessary, as no maintenance has been carried out at the ZNPP.

There is no qualified personnel familiar with the equipment – including Ukrainian-made components installed during the plant’s modernisation."

More details: The deputy energy minister stressed that the Russians have "neither spare parts nor materials and zero knowledge of how to repair, service or operate the plant".

At present, the ZNPP continues to receive power from Ukraine’s national grid.

Background:

  • It was recently reported that Russia intends to restart and operate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant despite the risks and calls to address the plant’s status within peace negotiations.
  • Construction of power transmission lines from the ZNPP to other temporarily occupied territories is ongoing. A new line has been spotted in the Mariupol district of Donetsk Oblast.
  • Meanwhile, the IAEA has stated that there are currently no signs that Russia is preparing to restart the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.

