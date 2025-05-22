All Sections
Russia prepares to connect Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to its energy grid

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 22 May 2025, 15:14
Construction of power lines from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to other temporarily occupied territories continues. A new power line was spotted in the Mariupol district, Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram

Details: Andriushchenko reported that between February and May 2025, a distribution hub and compressor station for electric power transmission were constructed in one section. In another section, the connection to the network has been completed.

"If the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is not yet integrated into Russia’s energy system, it will be in a matter of weeks," Andriushchenko stated.

Background: In 2024, Petro Andriushchenko stepped down as adviser to the mayor of Mariupol and launched the Center for the Study of the Occupation, a project focused on resistance in occupied territories and countering Russian propaganda, extending beyond Mariupol.

