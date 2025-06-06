All Sections
Aftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 6 June 2025, 05:16
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

The city of Kyiv came under another combined Russian attack on the night of 5-6 June. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and metro tracks have been damaged due to falling debris and direct hits. Four people have been killed and 20 injured.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: According to operational information from Kyiv City Military Administration as of 05:00, damage from the large-scale attack was recorded in at least six Kyiv districts.

A fire broke out in a metal warehouse in the Solomianskyi district covering an area of about 500 sq m. Firefighters continue to extinguish the fire. A fire also started on the tenth floor of a 16-storey residential building. Three people were rescued thanks to prompt actions. The fire has been extinguished.

Debris from downed targets fell in at least three locations in the Darnytskyi district. Two cars have been damaged.

A fire broke out at a civilian infrastructure facility in the Holosiivskyi district and is being extinguished. An educational institution was damaged. Parts of downed targets fell near a petrol station, damaging a car. Debris also fell in a non-residential area, causing no casualties or fire.

Debris from a downed UAV was found in an open area in the Desnianskyi district.

A fire occurred in a non-residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Significant damage was recorded at a petrol station in the Dniprovskyi district. Rescue workers are at the scene.

Quote: "In addition, the fall of debris has been recorded at separate locations in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Information also came in about damage to the metro track between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations.

Currently, four people are known to have been injured: three men and one woman. Two have been hospitalised. Two received medical treatment at the scene.

We're still getting new information. All services are working at the locations where damage has been recorded and are responding to reports of debris from downed enemy targets."

Update: As of 06:00, "one person was killed in the enemy attack. According to the latest data from medics, 20 people have been injured. Sixteen of them have been hospitalised," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

At 06:28, Klitschko said that the death toll had risen to four. "Search and rescue operations are ongoing at several locations," he added.

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, Russian forces conducted a combined attack on Kyiv using ballistic missiles and drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

