Five people injured and residential building damaged in Russian missile and drone attack on Lutsk

Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on the city of Lutsk on the night of 5-6 June. A residential building has been partially destroyed and five people have been injured.

Source: Ivan Rudnytskyi, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration; Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk

Details: Rudnytskyi said Volyn Oblast had been attacked by missiles and drones.

Quote from Rudnytskyi: "A high-rise building in Lutsk was hit, sustaining partial damage. The blast wave also shattered windows in many nearby buildings. Five people have been injured so far. People have been evacuated and all are receiving medical treatment. Thankfully, there are no fatalities."

Details: Polishchuk noted that Russian forces had used 15 kamikaze drones and six missiles during the attack.

