All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Five people injured and residential building damaged in Russian missile and drone attack on Lutsk

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 6 June 2025, 06:30
Five people injured and residential building damaged in Russian missile and drone attack on Lutsk
Damaged high-rise building Photo: Ihor Polishchuk

Russian forces conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on the city of Lutsk on the night of 5-6 June. A residential building has been partially destroyed and five people have been injured.

Source: Ivan Rudnytskyi, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration; Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk

Details: Rudnytskyi said Volyn Oblast had been attacked by missiles and drones.

Advertisement:

Quote from Rudnytskyi: "A high-rise building in Lutsk was hit, sustaining partial damage. The blast wave also shattered windows in many nearby buildings. Five people have been injured so far. People have been evacuated and all are receiving medical treatment. Thankfully, there are no fatalities."

Details: Polishchuk noted that Russian forces had used 15 kamikaze drones and six missiles during the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lutskmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
Trump outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russia: White House considers ending support for Kyiv – The Atlantic
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
NYT: Trump disappointed in both Putin and Zelenskyy but treats them differently
All News
Lutsk
Explosions rock Lutsk
Baby girl born in shelter during Russian missile attack on Lutsk
Explosions heard in Lutsk, hits recorded
RECENT NEWS
08:28
Trump's envoy Kellogg says Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic bombers could become forcing function for peace
08:24
Ternopil residents urged to keep windows closed due to pollution after Russian nighttime attack
08:11
Russians hit industrial facility in Lviv Oblast overnight, causing problems with power supply
07:42
Russia loses 1,160 soldiers and 44 artillery systems over past day
06:46
Ukrainian drones hit oil depot in Engels supplying Russia's strategic aircraft
06:30
Five people injured and residential building damaged in Russian missile and drone attack on Lutsk
05:38
Russian attack on Ternopil: infrastructure hit, parts of city left without power and water
05:16
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
04:19
Trump outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russia: White House considers ending support for Kyiv – The Atlantic
22:21
Russian forces injure resident of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: