Russians hit industrial facility in Lviv Oblast overnight, causing problems with power supply

The Russians attacked Lviv Oblast with drones and cruise missiles on the night of 5-6 June. No casualties have been reported but damage has been recorded.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

Details: Kozytskyi said an industrial facility in the Drohobych district had been damaged.

In addition, several villages near the city of Lviv are experiencing issues with power lines. An emergency crew from Lvivoblenergo, Lviv Oblast’s power distribution company, is already working at the scene.

Kozytskyi noted that basic services in Lviv Oblast are operating as normal.

