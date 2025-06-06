All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit industrial facility in Lviv Oblast overnight, causing problems with power supply

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 6 June 2025, 08:11
Russians hit industrial facility in Lviv Oblast overnight, causing problems with power supply
Ukrainian flag amidst smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Lviv Oblast with drones and cruise missiles on the night of 5-6 June. No casualties have been reported but damage has been recorded.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that there were no casualties."

Advertisement:

Details: Kozytskyi said an industrial facility in the Drohobych district had been damaged.

In addition, several villages near the city of Lviv are experiencing issues with power lines. An emergency crew from Lvivoblenergo, Lviv Oblast’s power distribution company, is already working at the scene.

Kozytskyi noted that basic services in Lviv Oblast are operating as normal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lviv OblastRusso-Ukrainian warmissile strikebezviz
Advertisement:
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
Trump outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russia: White House considers ending support for Kyiv – The Atlantic
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
Trump impressed by Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web but concerned about consequences
All News
Lviv Oblast
Russian missile attack on Ukraine: critical infrastructure facilities hit in Lviv Oblast
Russian attack on Lviv Oblast: number of wounded increases – photos
Russia's latest attack kills two railway workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and woman in Lviv
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Daughter of Trump's envoy Kellogg after Russian attack on Kyiv: "Strange feeling the Russians don't want peace"
10:32
Russia strikes Chernihiv overnight: four injured and more people may be trapped under rubble – photos
10:01
Czechia backs new Russia sanctions amid Slovakia's recent moves
09:35
Russians attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts more than 120 times
09:21
Germany and US must exert more pressure on Russia, says Merz after meeting with Trump
09:10
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
08:48
Three emergency workers killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
08:28
Trump's envoy Kellogg says Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic bombers could become "forcing function for peace"
08:24
Ternopil residents urged to keep windows closed due to pollution after Russian nighttime attack
08:11
Russians hit industrial facility in Lviv Oblast overnight, causing problems with power supply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: