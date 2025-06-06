All Sections
Ternopil residents urged to keep windows closed due to pollution after Russian nighttime attack

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 6 June 2025, 08:24
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ternopil Oblast

Industrial infrastructure has been damaged and five people have been injured in a Russian missile and drone attack on the city of Ternopil.

Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aftermath of the enemy’s combined attack with Kalibr cruise missiles and Shahed UAVs on the city of Ternopil is being dealt with.

Early reports indicate damage to the industrial infrastructure of local businesses.

Sadly, five people have been injured. All are receiving the necessary medical treatment."

Details: Nehoda added that the information will continue to be updated.

A total of 111 firefighters and 26 fire appliances have been involved in extinguishing the fires.

He also stated that air monitoring had been conducted in the city at the edge of the residential area affected by pollution caused by the fire.

As of 08:00, the concentration of some harmful substances has been found to exceed the maximum permissible limits.

Experts recommend that residents of Ternopil, especially children, refrain from being outdoors. They are also being asked not to open windows.

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, Russian forces conducted a strike on the city of Ternopil. Industrial and infrastructure facilities were damaged, part of the city was left without electricity and the water supply was disrupted due to the attack.

Ternopil
