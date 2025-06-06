All Sections
Ivan Diakonov Friday, 6 June 2025, 05:38
Russian attack on Ternopil: infrastructure hit, parts of city left without power and water
Explosion. Stock photo: Suspilne

Russian forces conducted a strike on the city of Ternopil on the night of 5-6 June. Industrial and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, part of the city has been left without electricity and the water supply has been disrupted due to the attack.

Source: Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal

Details: Nadal said the Russians had hit industrial and infrastructure facilities in the city. All the appropriate services are working at the scene and the aftermath of the attack is being dealt with.

Quote: "Part of Ternopil is without electricity. Water pressure across the city is reduced due to power outages. There may be no water pressure on upper floors. Repair work is ongoing."

Details: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration, reported: "Today the enemy conducted the biggest aerial attack on the oblast."

"Many hits were recorded. We have begun efforts to extinguish the fires and assess the damage," he wrote.

Background: 

  • Ternopil was being attacked by Russian drones throughout the night. Several explosions occurred in the city at around 03:20.
  • At 04:20, Ukraine's Air Force reported Russian cruise missiles heading towards Ternopil.

