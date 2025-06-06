Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity

A Russian nighttime attack has left 2,167 households on the left bank of Kyiv without electricity.

Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Quote from the company: "We are doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home as soon as possible."

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, the Ukrainian capital was subjected to another combined attack by Russia. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and metro tracks were damaged as a result of falling debris and strikes. Four people were killed and 20 were injured.

