All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 6 June 2025, 09:10
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
Power lines. Photo: Getty Images

A Russian nighttime attack has left 2,167 households on the left bank of Kyiv without electricity.

Source: DTEK, the largest private energy company in Ukraine

Quote from the company: "We are doing everything possible to restore electricity to every home as soon as possible."

Advertisement:

Background: On the night of 5-6 June, the Ukrainian capital was subjected to another combined attack by Russia. Civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and metro tracks were damaged as a result of falling debris and strikes. Four people were killed and 20 were injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

energyKyivRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
Russian nighttime attack leaves some Kyiv residents without electricity
UpdatedAftermath of Russia's combined strike on Kyiv: infrastructure damaged, 4 killed, 20 injured
Trump outraged by Ukraine's strikes on Russia: White House considers ending support for Kyiv – The Atlantic
Trump avoids question on increasing pressure on Russia
Slovakia's parliament votes to block new sanctions against Russia
All News
energy
EU imports of Russian energy: how much Russia has earned
Power engineers attacked by Russian FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine hands over list of Russia's violations of energy truce to US
RECENT NEWS
11:53
Number of people ready to endure war for as long as it takes increases in Ukraine – poll
11:39
15 people injured in Russian large-scale attack on Lutsk – photo
11:34
Drones target Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant training centre, IAEA warns of risks
11:20
Ukraine's defence forces report shortage of FPV drones – BBC
11:12
Ukraine's defence forces strike two Russian airbases overnight – Ukraine's General Staff, photos, videos
10:57
Daughter of Trump's envoy Kellogg after Russian attack on Kyiv: "Strange feeling the Russians don't want peace"
10:38
Ukraine proposes expanding joint defence industry fund with US
10:37
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls
10:32
Russia strikes Chernihiv overnight: four injured and more people may be trapped under rubble – photos
10:21
Prosecutor's Office shows aftermath of Russian large-scale nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: