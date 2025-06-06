All Sections
Air Force on repelling Russian attack on 6 June: 406 targets destroyed, 32 strikes and debris falls

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 6 June 2025, 10:37
Stock photo: novynarnia, a Ukrainian news outlet

Russia attacked Ukraine with 452 air targets – missiles and drones – on the night of 5-6 June. Ukrainian air defence downed 406 targets, with strikes in 13 locations and debris falling elsewhere.

Source: Air Force on social media

Details: From 20:00 on 5 June, the Russians used:

- 407 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones that were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Hvardiivske in temporarily occupied Crimea;

- six Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russia’s Kursk and Voronezh oblasts;

- 36 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS/Tu-160MS strategic aircraft launched from the airspace of Russia’s Saratov Oblast and over the Caspian Sea;

- two Iskander-K cruise missiles from Dzhankoi in Crimea;

- one Kh-31P anti-radiation missile from a tactical aircraft over the Black Sea.

Early reports indicate that as of 10:00, air defence forces destroyed 406 Russian air attack assets throughout the country:

- 199 Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) were shot down by fire weapons and 169 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare;

- four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and two more did not reach their targets (disappeared from radar);

- 30 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

- two Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, strikes were recorded in 13 locations and debris fell in 19 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian defence forces.

missile strikeUkraine's Air Forceair defence
