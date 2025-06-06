All Sections
Ukrainian national athletics team came under morning Russian missile attack – video

Friday, 6 June 2025, 10:59
Ukrainian athlete Vladyslav Shepieliev. Photo: Ukrainian Athletics Federation

The Ukrainian national athletics team came under missile fire in the city of Lutsk during a Russian attack targeting the whole of Ukraine on the night of 5-6 June.

Source: press service for Ukrainian Athletics Federation, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Among the civilian infrastructure hit in the combined strike was the Motor Hotel, where the athletes were staying.

The Ukrainian Athletics Federation has once again urged the international community to take notice of the war crimes Russia continues to commit in Ukraine every day and night.

Lutsk is set to host the Ukrainian team athletics championship, which the athletes have been preparing for.

Background: Russian forces used six missiles and 15 Shahed-type kamikaze drones during the attack on the city. Five people were injured and no fatalities were reported.

