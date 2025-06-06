Number of people ready to endure war for as long as it takes increases in Ukraine – poll

Sociological survey data shows that 60% of Ukrainians say that they are ready to endure the war as long as necessary, while another 6% are ready to endure it for a year.

Source: poll conducted by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), on 15 May–3 June

Details: Sociologists note that the number of those who are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary dropped to 54% in March, while between March and May and early June, it rose to 60%. Another 6% are ready to endure for one year, which is a relatively long period.

Meanwhile, 20% (24% in March) say that they are ready to endure a shorter period (a few months or six months). The remaining 14% were undecided.

Infographics: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

It is noted that in all oblasts, fewer people said that they were ready to endure as long as necessary compared to the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, the figure has increased in all regions compared to March 2025.

Infographics: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

Sociologists also say that, regardless of age, more than half of all age groups are ready to endure the war for as long as necessary.

Infographics: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

For reference: The KIIS survey was conducted from 15 May to 3 June 2025 by telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers (with random generation of phone numbers and subsequent statistical weighting).

A total of 1,011 respondents living in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government were interviewed. The survey was conducted among adult citizens of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) who, at the time of the survey, were on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government.

The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (although some of the respondents are IDPs who relocated from Russian-occupied territory), nor was the survey performed with persons who fled the country after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

In times of war, a certain systematic deviation is added in addition to the specified formal error.

