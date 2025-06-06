All Sections
Germany's Merz: Some US lawmakers unaware of scale of Russia's rearmament – Reuters

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 6 June 2025, 17:18
Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed that some US lawmakers do not understand the scale of Russia’s rearmament campaign.

Source: Reuters, citing Merz in a statement at a business conference in Berlin, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz made the statement the day after holding talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"I met with some senators on Capitol Hill and told them to please look at the rearmament Russia is doing," Merz said 

"They clearly have no idea what is happening there right now," he added, without naming the senators he spoke to.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has established a 24-hour production cycle in the defence industry and secured arms supplies from North Korea and Iran.

This development has prompted European officials to warn that Moscow may soon be capable of attacking NATO territory. Russia denies having such intentions.

Merz is the latest European leader to visit Donald Trump in an attempt to persuade him of the importance of continued support for Ukraine and reinforcement of European security through NATO.

He said he was reassured by Trump’s response, especially his very clear "no" when asked whether the United States was planning to leave NATO.

Merz also endorsed Trump’s call for NATO members to more than double their defence spending commitments to 5% of GDP. Trump welcomed this pledge on Thursday and told Merz that American troops would remain stationed in Germany.

"Whether we like it or not, we will remain dependent on the United States… for a long time to come," Merz said on Friday.

Background:

  • Following his meeting with Trump, Merz also stated that Germany and the US share a joint responsibility to exert stronger pressure on Russia.
  • Overall, Merz deemed his first visit to Trump as positive.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiaweapons
