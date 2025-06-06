All Sections
Germany and US must exert more pressure on Russia, says Merz after meeting with Trump

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 6 June 2025, 09:21
Germany and US must exert more pressure on Russia, says Merz after meeting with Trump
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Stock photo: Getty Images

After talks with US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has emphasised the shared responsibility of Berlin and Washington to increase pressure on Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to DW

Details: After talks with Trump, Merz said that he also reminded him that the US has always been responsible on a global scale for putting pressure on those who are going to wage war.

The chancellor also noted that the two countries were now jointly obliged to exert greater pressure on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

In this context, Merz recalled D-Day, the historic event of World War II when American, British and Canadian allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy in Nazi-occupied France.

This day marked the first step in the liberation of Europe by the Allies and the defeat of Nazi Germany.

"Tomorrow, 6 June (Friday), is D-Day, when the Americans entered Europe to stop the war in 1944. This may be a similar historical situation, but not with military action but with pressure on Russia to end this war," he said.

When asked if he thought his mention of the United States' historical role would change anything, Merz replied that he was optimistic.

"But I am not so optimistic as to predict that something will change immediately in Ukraine," he added.

Background:

  • During his meeting with Merz in the Oval Office, Trump, whose monologues took up most of the public meeting, compared the Russo-Ukrainian war to children fighting in a park and said that he understood Putin after Ukraine's Spider's Web operation.
  • Merz, for his part, avoided direct confrontation with the American president but gently emphasised that Germany stands with Ukraine.

