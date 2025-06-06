All Sections
Russians drop explosives on car and tractor driver in Kherson Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 6 June 2025, 18:56
Zymivnyk on the map. The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian forces have attacked a civilian car using a drone near the village of Zymivnyk in Kherson Oblast, injuring a 61-year-old woman.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 17:00, Russian forces attacked a car near Zymivnyk using a drone. A 61-year-old woman has been injured as a result of the explosives being dropped from the UAV. She sustained a blast injury, a concussion and scrapes on her face."

Details: She received the necessary medical assistance and will undergo outpatient treatment.

The Kherson Oblast Military Administration also reported that Russian forces had dropped explosives from a drone on a 20-year-old tractor driver working in a field near Urozhaine, causing a blast injury, traumatic brain injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to his leg. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

On 6 June 2025, a 53-year-old woman from Kherson sought treatment at hospital after her car was struck by a PFM-1 landmine in the Dniprovskyi district. She sustained a blast injury, concussion and hearing loss.

Background: On 5 June, Russian troops launched two strikes on the centre of Kherson, destroying the building of the Kherson Oblast State Administration.

