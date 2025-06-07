All Sections
Russia attacks Kherson: married couple killed, two people injured, high-rise buildings damaged

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 7 June 2025, 07:47
Russia attacks Kherson: married couple killed, two people injured, high-rise buildings damaged
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 6-7 June. Two civilians have been killed, two others injured and high-rise buildings damaged in the attack.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Residential buildings came under enemy fire. Two high-rise buildings were damaged. Sadly, a married couple, a 56-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, was killed in the attack."

Details: In addition, Russian forces hit a car in the Dniprovskyi district of the city in the morning using a drone. Two people have been injured in the attack.

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "A 65-year-old man suffered a blast injury, and wounds to the head, neck, chest and forearm. A 60-year-old woman sustained injuries to her arm and collarbone."

casualtiesKherson
