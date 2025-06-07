Two women injured and infrastructure damaged in Russian attack on Dnipro – photo

The Russians launched a missile and drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 June, injuring women aged 45 and 88.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Infrastructure, premises belonging to a business, an educational institution and several dozen garages were damaged in the city of Dnipro. A car caught fire, three others were damaged and windows were shattered in high-rise buildings.

The city of Pavlohrad came under the Russian attack too. Premises belonging to a business and high-rise buildings were wrecked there. Cars caught fire, with nine of them destroyed.

The Russians resumed strikes on the Nikopol district in the morning, targeting the city of Nikopol and the Marganets hromada with FPV drones and heavy artillery. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A nine-storey building was damaged in Nikopol.

Six Russian missiles and 27 drones were downed over the oblast.

