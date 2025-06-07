All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 June 2025, 11:34
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces kill Russian group heading into Sumy Oblast – video
Screenshot: video by Special Operations Forces

Soldiers of the 6th Ranger Regiment of the Special Operations Forces have killed a Russian group and captured one soldier on the Kursk front near the state border of Ukraine.

Source: Special Operations Forces

Details: It is reported that six soldiers of the Ranger Regiment raided a Russian group that was attempting to storm the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces in Sumy Oblast.

Special Operations Forces soldiers emphasise that they offered the Russian troops to surrender, guaranteeing them safety, medical assistance, food and water.

After they refused, the Ranger Regiment killed four Russian soldiers and forced another to surrender.

Background: The State Border Service of Ukraine reported earlier that Russian forces continue to press with small infantry groups in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for the advance of their troops.

Special Operations Forces
Special Operations Forces
