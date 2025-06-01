All Sections
Russian assault groups expand attacks in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 June 2025, 13:33
Andrii Demchenko. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian forces are deploying small infantry groups to put pressure on Ukrainian defences in Sumy Oblast, aiming to expand their foothold.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, State Border Guard Service spokesman, on air during the national 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "The situation in Sumy Oblast, particularly in Yunakivka and Khotyn hromadas, remains challenging. [Hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The enemy continues to exert pressure, using small infantry and assault groups to accumulate forces and conduct operations, attacking Ukrainian defenders’ positions on our territory. This has been ongoing, most actively around Basivka and Zhuravka. Recently, the enemy has expanded these efforts westward, targeting settlements like Vasylivka and Volodymyrivka," he said.

Demchenko explained that Russian assault groups, often using all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles, attempt to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, await reinforcements, and then attack Ukrainian positions.

He noted that Russian forces face Ukrainian counterfire not only in Ukraine but also in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Background: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said in his report for May that the Russian army has become significantly more active on the Zaporizhzhia front and has focused its efforts on Sumy Oblast.

