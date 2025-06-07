All Sections
Canada announces new aid to Ukraine worth approximately US$25.5 million

Ulyana Krychkovska, Olga KatsimonSaturday, 7 June 2025, 14:19
David McGuinty. Photo: McGuinty on Twitter(X)

Canada is providing Ukraine with military aid worth over 35 million Canadian dollars (approximately US$25.5 million).

Source: Canada’s Defence Ministry press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Canadian Defence Minister David J. McGuinty took part in the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein Format).

At the meeting, McGuinty announced that Canada is providing Ukraine with military aid worth 35 million Canadian dollars.

He said that 30 million Canadian dollars (US$21.9 million) will be spent on Coyote and Bison armoured personnel carriers, as well as new equipment and ammunition from Canadian companies.

This is in addition to the previous transfer of 64 Coyote armoured vehicles, which arrived in Ukraine in December 2024.

Another 5 million Canadian dollars (US$3.6 million) will go towards electronic warfare kits from the Canadian defence industry.

Background:

  • At the 28th Ramstein meeting, held at NATO headquarters, Ukraine and its partner countries agreed to create a defence production mechanism.
  • The US secretary of defence ignored the Ramstein meeting for the first time.

